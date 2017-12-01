CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Oscar winner Geoffrey Rush has stepped down as president of Australia’s screen industry academy after a theater company revealed it had received a complaint against the actor of “inappropriate behavior.”
Rush has denied any inappropriate behavior at the Sydney Theatre Company. Media reports say the allegation dated from Rush’s starring role in “King Lear” two years ago.
Rush announced Saturday that he was stepping down as president of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts ahead of the academy’s annual awards on Wednesday.
Rush says in a statement to The Associated Press he’s stepping down “effective immediately and until these issues have been resolved.”
ACCTA says in a statement it accepted and respected Rush’s decision to voluntarily step aside as president.