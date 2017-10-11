MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two heirs of the late rock superstar Prince are protesting the removal of master tapes of unreleased music and videos from his Paisley Park studio complex to California.

Sharon and Norrine Nelson, Prince’s older half-sisters, tell The Associated Press they’re prepared to take legal action to bring the music back to Minnesota.

The sisters say the executor of the estate, Comerica Bank & Trust, didn’t tell them the music would be moved before it was shipped in early September.

Comerica said in a statement it moved the material to make it secure from fire or other loss, and that it discussed the process with the heirs beforehand. It says the recordings are safe at an Iron Mountain Entertainment Services storage facility in Los Angeles.