HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A group of nursing homes and assisted-living facilities are asking a Montana judge to block the state from cutting Medicaid provider reimbursement rates.

The Montana Health Care Association and six companies that own nursing facilities are also seeking reimbursement for the cuts that have been in effect since January.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Helena District Court challenges the state Department of Public Health and Human Services’ cuts to reimbursement rates to organizations that provide services to Medicaid recipients.

The 2.99 percent cut is part of spending reductions across state government meant to close a budget shortfall, and many providers have had to curtail services or close as a result.

The nursing homes say the cuts should be invalidated because officials didn’t demonstrate their need, because they conflict with another law and because they were made without adequate public participation.