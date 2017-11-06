NEW YORK (AP) — Mariah Carey, the artist with the most No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, is one of the nominees for the 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Songwriters Hall gave The Associated Press the list of nominees Monday, a day ahead of its official announcement. Like Carey, rap group N.W.A. also earned its first nomination for the Songwriters Hall, months after Jay-Z became the first rapper inducted into the organization.

Other performing nominees for the 2018 class include John Mellencamp, Tracy Chapman, Alice Cooper, Jimmy Cliff, the Isley Brothers, Chrissie Hynde, Alan Jackson, Kool & the Gang, Tom Waits and Tom T. Hall.

Five songwriters, or songwriting groups, will be officially inducted next year. Non-performing nominees include William “Mickey” Stevenson, Bill Anderson, Maurice Starr and Jermaine Dupri.