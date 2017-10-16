FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a man on capital murder and rape charges in the killing of a 17-year-old girl whose death has rattled northern Virginia’s Muslim community.

The Fairfax County Circuit Court panel handed up indictments Monday against Darwin Martinez-Torres. State law allows prosecutors to pursue a death penalty under certain conditions, including premeditated murder during a rape.

Monday’s indictment is the first indication that authorities believe Nabra Hassanen was raped.

Police say Martinez-Torres encountered Hassanen among a group of teenagers as they walked a mosque in June for a service. Authorities say Martinez-Torres got into a confrontation with some of the teens, and chased them. Police say Martinez-Torres caught Hassanen and bludgeoned her with a bat. A search warrant says Martinez-Torres dumped her body in a lake.