COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The lone Democrat holding statewide office in Ohio is joining the governor’s race Sunday on a liberal platform of tax incentives for solar power, expanded mental health care and legalized marijuana.

Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill has told The Associated Press the candidacy he’ll announce Sunday in Chagrin Falls will respond to what he sees as an over-managed Democratic political organization that has lost touch with its roots.

“The Democratic Party has always been the party of ideas, but we have somehow lately become the party of careful consultants who advise, ‘Don’t do anything that is going to annoy anyone,’ ” according to an advance copy of his announcement speech provided by O’Neill’s campaign. “So today I am going to do something that will surely annoy some people: I’m going to talk about ideas.”

Not all his ideas are out of the Democratic mainstream, including support for boosting the minimum wage to $15 and taking on for-profit charter schools.

But O’Neill’s plans further call for legalizing and taxing recreational marijuana. He says Ohio can make $200 million on the effort and save another $100 million by releasing all non-violent marijuana offenders from prison. He proposes using the money that will be saved to build a state-run mental health system that would “treat addiction like the disease it is.”

He also pledges to champion high-speed rail.

“If they can build it in China, France, Spain and California, there is no reason it cannot be done in Ohio,” his prepared remarks said. “Let’s put Ohioans back to work, and build a fast, reliable rail network that will strengthen our transportation system, protect our environment, and make Ohio more attractive to big business.”

At 70, O’Neill must retire from the Supreme Court when his current term ends in January 2019 because of age limits. He said he plans to wait until February to declare his candidacy to circumvent a judicial ethics rule that bars him from pursuing another office while sitting on the bench. His decision not to resign immediately will likely draw questions and criticism. O’Neill contends he won’t technically qualify as a candidate until that paperwork is filed.

Already in the race for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination next year are former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, former Cincinnati-area state Rep. Connie Pillich and Youngstown-area state Sen. Joe Schiavoni. They’re seeking the seat that will be vacated by Republican Gov. John Kasich, who is barred from running again by term limits.

Earlier, O’Neill indicated he would abandon plans to run if former Ohio Attorney General Richard Cordray joined the race. Cordray, the federal consumer chief, hasn’t yet said if he’ll run. Tabloid television show host Jerry Springer also has been mulling a run.

O’Neill launched a statewide listening tour in January to discuss nine policy planks that he said he hoped to see embraced by fellow Democrats in the wake of the punishing 2016 election for the party. Republicans continue to hold majorities in Congress and the Ohio Statehouse.

The only other Democrat in office after being elected statewide in Ohio is U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.

O’Neill has been an outspoken critic of the Democratic Party, which has over the years recruited primary opponents to run against him.

Three GOP statewide officials — Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor — are running for governor, as is U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, a Republican from Wadsworth.