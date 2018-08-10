COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lawyers for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray are demanding that Ohio television stations pull a Republican Governors Association ad alleging a consumer agency Cordray led secretly collected and left vulnerable Americans’ personal financial data.

A cease and desist letter sent Friday alleges the ads contain false assertions and statements the Association concedes have no factual back-up.

A message seeking comment was emailed to the association.

Cordray and Republican Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine are in a high stakes race to succeed Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik), who’s term-limited.

The Association ad calls into question Cordray’s tenure leading the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

An Association spokesman said in releasing that ad that “when Americans needed Cordray to protect them, he failed.”