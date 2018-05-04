LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A second outside group that targeted an Arkansas Supreme Court justice during her unsuccessful bid to lead the court two years ago is getting involved in her re-election campaign, spending $200,000 on television ads to back one of the two candidates trying to unseat her in this month’s election.

The Republican State Leadership Committee said Friday it’ll start running the ads this weekend in support of David Sterling, who’s running against Justice Courtney Goodson. Sterling, the chief counsel for the Department of Human Services, and state Appeals Court Judge Kenneth Hixson are challenging Goodson in the May 22 non-partisan judicial election.

Another group, the Judicial Crisis Network, has spent more than $160,000 to run TV ads criticizing Goodson. Unlike that spot, the RSLC ad doesn’t mention Goodson.