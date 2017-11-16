HONOLULU (AP) — More than a dozen escapes have occurred over the past eight years at a Hawaii psychiatric hospital where a patient described as dangerous walked off the grounds and made it to California before he was captured this week.
Information obtained by The Associated Press from the state Department of Health shows there were 17 escapes from the Hawaii State Hospital between 2010 and 2017.
Police and other reports reviewed by AP show in most instances the person broke “curfew” and didn’t return after being allowed to leave for a period of time.
Randall Saito didn’t have permission to leave the campus without supervision.
He left on Sunday and was captured in the city of Stockton on Wednesday.