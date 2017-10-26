ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Residents will now have access to updates on court-mandated Albuquerque police reforms through a new website that will feature progress and milestones that the department makes.

The website, apdreform.com, will report department changes and results of those efforts as police continue with an overhaul of practices required after a Department of Justice investigation found the department had a pattern and practice of excessive force.

That investigation came as Albuquerque police were involved in a high number of officer shootings.

APD Chief Gorden E. Eden said it’s important to be transparent and for the public to know how the department is changing.

