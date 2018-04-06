Share story

By
The Associated Press

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — An apartment fire in the northeast Alabama city of Scottsboro has killed three people.

Firefighters found an apartment building filled with thick smoke after receiving a call Thursday night. Flames were coming from one unit and shooting through part of the roof.

Local media report that two women and a man died in a ground-floor unit. The victims are identified as 70-year-old Paula Garrett Smith and 43-year-old Jennifer Dawn Chapman, both of Scottsboro; and 41-year-old Bryan Keith Smith of Section.

Authorities say four people were able to escape unharmed from another apartment.

The state fire marshal’s office will investigate, but officials say the fire appears to be an accident.

