MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — At least seven people were hurt after a fire burned at an apartment complex near the South Carolina coast.

The fire was reported shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday at a complex northwest of Myrtle Beach.

Officials say 16 people lost their homes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Mark Nugent said most of the injuries involved people who jumped from their balconies.

The Windsor Green complex had a fire in 2013 that burned more than two dozen buildings. Those building were rebuilt later that year.