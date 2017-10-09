SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have evacuated a Springfield apartment complex after concerns were raised about possible explosives during an investigation into a man’s death.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that residents were allowed to return late Sunday after the area was deemed safe. Issues arose as detectives and SWAT team members executed a search warrant that’s tied to an ongoing investigation into the death of 28-year-old Tyler Rambo. Authorities are investigating Rambo’s death Saturday at a mobile home park as a drive-by shooting.
The release says the investigation led to “credible information” about possible explosives inside an apartment and in vehicles in the parking lot.
Sheriff Jim Arnott said in a statement that his office has “made great progress” toward solving the case. No other details were release.
