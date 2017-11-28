DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An $11 million apartment complex is being planned in Des Moines’ burgeoning Market District neighborhood.

The Des Moines Register reports that local developers have proposed building Connolly Lofts, a 59-unit multi-family building. The four-story building will be located on vacant city-owned land on East Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Design plans were presented Tuesday to the Urban Review Design Board. The Des Moines City Council is expected to consider a development agreement for the project on Dec. 18.

The building would have a mix of 1- and 2-bedroom market-rate and affordable units. It would also have a rooftop patio and an exercise room.

