BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Officials in the Vermont town of Brattleboro say they hope the planned demolition of an apartment building to prevent flooding in the area will be underway by summer.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports executive director of Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Chris Hart announced Thursday they are waiting on Federal Emergency Management Agency funds before starting the demolition of 11 buildings from Melrose Terrace.

All of the Melrose Terrace units were declared unsafe after Tropical Storm Irene in August 2011. Officials decided to demolish the complex in favor of widening the Whetstone Brook and adding a box culvert to the George Miller Bridge.

The town has applied for FEMA pre-disaster mitigation funds to support the project.

Residents at the housing complex are being relocated.

