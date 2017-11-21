OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Apartment complexes are going up quickly around Johnson County, Kansas, and not everybody in the Kansas City suburb is happy about it.
The Kansas City Star reports that Johnson County has seen nearly 7,200 new apartment units built since 2013. By comparison, just 2,700 were built in the previous five years.
Multi-family building permits outpaced single family permits in Johnson County in 2015 and 2016.
But some residents say the apartments that are changing the face of the suburb are an eyesore. As resident Mike Pezza says, “People do not want to look up at a high-rise.”
Most Read Stories
- Everett’s bikini baristas head to federal court to argue for freedom of exposure
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' came to Seattle: What did you think of the episode?
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Look at some of the weird places people put shared bikes in Seattle
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com