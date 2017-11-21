OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Apartment complexes are going up quickly around Johnson County, Kansas, and not everybody in the Kansas City suburb is happy about it.

The Kansas City Star reports that Johnson County has seen nearly 7,200 new apartment units built since 2013. By comparison, just 2,700 were built in the previous five years.

Multi-family building permits outpaced single family permits in Johnson County in 2015 and 2016.

But some residents say the apartments that are changing the face of the suburb are an eyesore. As resident Mike Pezza says, “People do not want to look up at a high-rise.”

