BALTIMORE (AP) — Actor Wendell Pierce has announced that the grand opening of an apartment complex will be next month.

The Baltimore Sun reports Pierce said in a tweet, “Grand Opening of The Nelson Kohl Apartments 20 E. Lanvale. April 6th 11:30am. Come and join me as we cut the ribbon!!!”

In another tweet Thursday, Pierce noted it was the 10th anniversary of “The Wire.” He is known for his role as Detective William “Bunk” Moreland on that show and for the role of Antoine Batiste on “Treme.”

He’s a partner with Ernst Valery’s SAA ‘ EVI Development in the $20 million, 103-unit complex and has said he hopes it’s the first of many Baltimore projects for him.

Pierce said he hoped to keep the prices affordable for a mix of renters.