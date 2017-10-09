PHOENIX (AP) — The idea of repurposing empty detention centers is catching on in Arizona as the rate of juvenile crime and detention populations continue to fall.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports (http://bit.ly/2hZJ8Mt) that Apache County converted a former juvenile detention center in St. Johns into a community center that caters to young people.

The center offers pool, pingpong tables, desktop computers, free internet and a music room equipped with guitars and an electric keyboard.

It is open to those who have finished eighth grade but not yet graduated high school.

Apache County closed its detention facility in 2015 after it was unable to reconcile the $1.2 million in annual costs to keep its doors open.

Pinal County has since been contracted to take Apache County’ juvenile offenders.

