PHOENIX (AP) — The idea of repurposing empty detention centers is catching on in Arizona as the rate of juvenile crime and detention populations continue to fall.
The Arizona Capitol Times reports (http://bit.ly/2hZJ8Mt) that Apache County converted a former juvenile detention center in St. Johns into a community center that caters to young people.
The center offers pool, pingpong tables, desktop computers, free internet and a music room equipped with guitars and an electric keyboard.
It is open to those who have finished eighth grade but not yet graduated high school.
Most Read Stories
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- Former Seahawk John Moffitt: 'Women don't know football'
- Seattle City Light has paid $7.8M to off-duty cops in ‘unusual relationship’
- Instant analysis: Three thoughts from the Seahawks' gritty 16-10 win over the Rams
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
Apache County closed its detention facility in 2015 after it was unable to reconcile the $1.2 million in annual costs to keep its doors open.
Pinal County has since been contracted to take Apache County’ juvenile offenders.
___
Information from: Arizona Capitol Times, http://www.arizonacapitoltimes.com