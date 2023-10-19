OCTOBER 13 – 19, 2023

The Rockettes rehearse for a Christmas show in New York, mourners cry at the grave of a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy who was fatally stabbed in Illinois, and people watch a “ring of fire” solar eclipse visible in parts of the western half of the United States.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

