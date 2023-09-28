SEPTEMBER 22 – 28, 2023

U.S. President Joe Biden joins striking auto workers on the picket line in Michigan, residents return to visit their burned homes in Hawaii, and actors continue their strike against studios in Los Angeles.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

