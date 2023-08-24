AUGUST 17 – 24, 2023

A surfer rides through a rain soaked park in Southern California as Tropical Storm Hilary affects the area, supporters of Donald Trump gather in front of a jail in Atlanta ahead of his arrival, and runners dressed in Tyrannosaurus rex costumes run in a race in Washington state.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

