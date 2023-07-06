JUNE 30 – JULY 6, 2023

In a cloud of pink smoke, a co-founder of the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream company protests the prosecution of Julian Assange, mourners react to present and past mass shootings across the country, children and animals try to cool down amid a heat wave, and fireworks are launched to celebrate Independence Day.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

