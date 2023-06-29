JUNE 23 – 29, 2023

People try to cool off amid a heat wave across the country, revelers celebrate Pride with a kiss in San Francisco, and a prisoner attends a graduation ceremony in California.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

