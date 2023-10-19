Oct. 13-19, 2023

Right-wing populist presidential hopeful Javier Milei shouted during his campaign rally ahead of general elections this weekend in Argentina. Housing in Cuba continues to be critical, with buildings collapsing under the weight of storms, lack of maintenance and years of neglect.

Ecuadorians elected the country’s youngest president in history, Daniel Noboa, an heir to one of the nation’s largest banana fortunes. A Mexican wedding party stopped to watch the “ring of fire” solar eclipse, and a Mexican town hosted the Beach Volleyball World Cup tournament.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by Associated Press Senior Photo Editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com