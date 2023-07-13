July 7 – July 13, 2023

People in Rio de Janeiro remembered the disappeared with an art installation on Copacabana Beach. Athletes from Central America and the Caribbean competed in regional games. Tensions in Guatemala heightened as the country’s highest court barred authorities from suspending a presidential candidate. In Mexico, breeders marched against proposed laws to ban cockfighting, bullfighting and other animal blood sports.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by Associated Press photojournalist Jorge Saenz in Asuncion, Paraguay.

