Feb. 11-17, 2023

From the deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the ongoing Russian war on Ukraine and the grief following a U.S. university school shooting, to the start of the Carnival season and an alligator wrestler, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

