MARCH 11-17, 2023

From the disaster caused by tropical Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, to protests against French President Macron’s pension reforms in Paris, to the 95th Academy Awards, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid.

