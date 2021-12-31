DEC. 25 – 31, 2021

From a traditional festival in Spain, to memorials for Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa, to Christmas and New Year’s celebrations globally, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/