Nov. 20 – 26, 2021

From an emotional Wanda Cooper-Jones hugging a supporter at the trial where three Georgia men were convicted of murdering her son Ahmaud Arbery, to Germany’s Alexander Zverev’s elated reaction after he defeated Serbian Novak Djokovic in their ATP World Tour Final, singles, semifinal tennis match in Turin, Italy, to French urban climber Alain Robert climbing up the Skyper high-rise building in central Frankfurt, Germany, as a man watches from inside his office, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/