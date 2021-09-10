SEPT. 4 – 10, 2021

From children playing in a park in Kabul, to an Indigenous women’s march in Brasilia, to a girl comemmorating the feast day of Cuba’s patron saint, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com