APRIL 3 – 9, 2021

From clashes in Northern Ireland, to the substance abuse epidemic in West Virginia to Easter celebrations in South Africa, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editors Jacqueline Larma and Patrick Sison.

