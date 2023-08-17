Aug. 10-17, 2023

People gathered at the Phrygian Valley in Turkey to watch the Perseid meteor shower.

Mount Etna erupted again in Sicily, spewing ash on Catania, eastern Sicily’s largest city and forcing the suspension of flights at its airport.

War continues in Ukraine, where soldiers live in their trenches on the front line near Kreminna.

In the world of sports, Marseille and Panathinaikos met in the third round of the qualifying phase of the UEFA Champions League.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP Photographer Jerome Delay.

