FEB. 17-23, 2023

A week marked by U.S. President Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine also saw election preparations in Nigeria, where voters will be choosing a new president and National Assembly.

The search for survivors and victims continued in Turkey and Syria, where another powerful earthquake struck two weeks after a magnitude-7.8 quake killed tens of thousands of people.

From a funeral in Kalynivka in Ukraine to the celebration of the Glory to the Defenders of the Fatherland day in Moscow, and from the visit of U.S. First Lady Jill Biden to Namibia to Milan Fashion Week, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid.

