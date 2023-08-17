Aug. 11-17, 2023

Human-like robots and robotic faces that mimic human expressions are displayed at the World Robot Conference in Beijing, a participant celebrates after reaching the prizes at a greased-pole climbing competition during Independence Day celebrations in Indonesia, and Assam state police take part in a parade during India’s Independence Day celebrations in Guwahati, India.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com