WASHINGTON (AP) — The Education Department is considering only partially forgiving federal loans for students defrauded by for-profit colleges. That’s according to department officials.
The change would abandon the Obama administration’s policy of erasing that debt.
Under President Barack Obama, tens of thousands of students deceived by now-defunct for-profit schools had over $550 million in such loans canceled.
But President Donald Trump’s education secretary, Betsy DeVos, is working on a plan that could grant such students just partial relief.
