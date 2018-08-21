Nation & WorldNation & World Politics AP source: Donald Trump’s ex-attorney Michael Cohen reaches plea deal in New York financial fraud case Originally published August 21, 2018 at 11:41 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) — AP source: Donald Trump’s ex-attorney Michael Cohen reaches plea deal in New York financial fraud case. The Associated Press Next StoryGolden State Killer trial to be held in Northern California Previous StoryOregon program honors oldest farms in continuous operation