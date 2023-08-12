The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is showcasing some of the best soccer on the planet — and some of the best photographs. Associated Press photographers are covering every match at the month-long tournament, including wins by Australia, England, Spain and Sweden to advance to the semifinals.
AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights
