At least 26 people were killed and 17 others wounded when gunmen opened fire on tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir, the worst assault in years targeting civilians in a restive region that has seen an anti-India rebellion for more than three decades.

The attack Tuesday took place in the picturesque town of Pahalgam in the Himalayan mountains, popular with Indian visitors. The town is in the Baisaran valley, accessible only on foot or horseback and prized for its sweeping alpine vistas and trekking routes.

Indian soldiers searched Wednesday for the assailants in a massive manhunt.

