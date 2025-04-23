By
The Associated Press
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors
The Associated Press.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Millions of student loan borrowers are behind on payments
- As controversies pile up, Trump allies increasingly turn on one another VIEW
- Steve Martin calls out New York Times crossword for error in using his name
- Dick Durbin of Illinois, the Senate’s No. 2 Democrat, won't seek reelection to a sixth term in 2026 VIEW
- The story behind JD Vance’s unlikely visit with Pope Francis