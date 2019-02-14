Young Buddhist novices attend a dance festival as part of Tibetan New Year celebrations in Kathmandu, Nepal.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, South Korean high school seniors clad in traditional attire bow during a joint graduation and coming-of-age ceremony in Seoul.

Thousands of students and faculty from the Catholic-run St. Scholastica’s College in Manila, Philippines, flash No. 1 sign at the end of a mass dance performance as part of a campaign to combat violence against women and children on Valentine’s Day.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com