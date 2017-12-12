BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker was the subject of a complaint for allegedly making inappropriate comments to at least two people during the 2017 legislative session.

According to a heavily redacted document obtained by The Associated Press through a records request on Monday, Rep. James Holtzclaw made a woman feel uncomfortable and asked her if and how she used the social media Snapchat app. A separate person says they told Holtzclaw that his flirty comments would not be tolerated.

Neither person was identified in the document and their ages and positions were unclear.

Holtzclaw, a three-term Republican from Meridian, did not immediately return a request for comment.

The document was sent to House Speaker Scott Bedke, who then forwarded it to Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

A voicemail inbox for Bedke was full. He did not immediately respond to a text message Monday.