WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press on Thursday named Dustin Weaver as news editor overseeing coverage of Congress, a key leadership role in AP’s Washington bureau.

Weaver’s appointment was announced by AP Washington bureau chief Julie Pace.

“Dustin is a smart and savvy editor with a deep understanding of how Washington works,” Pace said. “He will be an integral part of AP’s coverage of Capitol Hill and the upcoming midterm elections.”

Weaver joins the AP from The Hill, where he has served as news editor overseeing the paper’s print and digital coverage of Congress, the White House and other Washington beats. Weaver previously served as The Hill’s business and lobbying editor. He has also held editing positions at The Washington Post Express and The Washington Examiner.

Born and raised in Marietta, Ohio, Weaver is a graduate of Walsh University and the Scripps graduate program at Ohio University.