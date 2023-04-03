MARCH 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan in March 2023.

This selection shows scenes from across the region, including images of continued violence in the occupied West Bank, political upheaval in Israel and Pakistan and social protests in Lebanon.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, Deputy News Director for Photography for the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

From protests in Kenya, France, India and Israel, to the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris to Africa, to the China Fashion Week in Beijing, to Ukrainian soldiers meeting their beloved ones at the station close to the frontline in Kramatorsk, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Spain.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

