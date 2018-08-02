AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the world is waiting with bated breath to see if the recent optimism over North Korea develops into the country getting rid of its nuclear weapons program.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Ardern also said New Zealand was among many nations concerned about where a tit-for-tat trade war between China and the U.S. might lead, and that the notion of New Zealand becoming a republic was not a priority for her government.

Ardern spoke with the AP at her home in Auckland on Thursday as she prepared to return to the capital Wellington after taking six weeks of leave following the birth of her daughter Neve.

Ardern is just the second elected world leader to give birth while holding office.