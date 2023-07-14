JULY 8 – 14, 2023

From Israelis protesting against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, to Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen’s fourth stage victory as he crosses the finish line to win the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 180 kilometers (112 miles) with a start in Clermont-Ferrand and finish in Moulins, France, to revelers running among a fire bull during the San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

