RICHMOND, Va. — Democratic challenger Dawn Adams has won election to the House of Delegates, making her the legislature’s first openly lesbian lawmaker.

Adams won a narrow victory over Republican incumbent G.M. “Manoli” Loupassi, who has represented his Richmond-area district for the last 10 years.

Adams won by less than a percentage point, with a margin of about 325 votes out of nearly 40,000 ballots cast.

Loupassi actually conceded the race on Tuesday night, but The Associated Press did not declare Adams the winner until Thursday.

Adams’ victory gives Democrats 49 seats out of 100 in the House of Delegates.

Four races remain uncalled, with Republicans holding narrow leads in all of them as elections officials double-check their tallies. All four races could be subject to recounts.