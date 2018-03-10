BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Only days removed from a contentious, unsuccessful special session, Louisiana’s lawmakers are returning for more, a monthslong stretch of debates in the regular legislative session.

The list of topics this time will be more varied than the prior session’s focus on finances.

But the state’s latest budget gap, estimated to sit around $700 million, will remain at the center of discussions and likely in the forefront of many legislators’ thoughts.

The regular session begins Monday at noon.

Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to the House and Senate an hour later to outline his agenda and offer an assessment of where things stand at the midpoint of his four-year term.

Taxes can’t be considered to help bail Louisiana out of its budget problems. Otherwise, topics allowed for debate are wide open.