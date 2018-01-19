LILBURN, Ga. (AP) — The owner of a Georgia antique shop says two women stole a 14-karat gold rosary from him and that the theft is recorded on surveillance cameras.

WSB-TV quotes Five Forks Antique shop owner Tom McDonald as saying one woman asked him to try something on as another woman took the rosary worth at least $1,000.

McDonald chased after the women once he noticed the theft, but says they fled by car. He says another group of women tried to steal what he called “a piece of Christianity” from the Lilburn shop several months ago.

WSB-TV reports police are still looking for both suspects.

