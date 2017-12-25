ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Anti-smoking advocates are pushing for a countywide ban in St. Charles County, and activists in neighboring St. Louis County are considering a push for a stricter law.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that health groups in St. Charles County have launched an initiative petition drive. The goal is a ballot measure next Nov. 6.

Anti-smoking activists in St. Louis County may mount a petition campaign for a public vote also on Nov. 6 to end exemptions in its 7-year-old ban, including those allowing smoking in some bars and casinos.

Supporters say reducing exposure to secondhand smoke helps reduce heart disease, cancer and strokes.

Opponents say the restrictions unfairly infringe on the rights of businesses and their customers to make their own choices.

