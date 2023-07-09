KIEV, London — The Freedom of Russia Legion, a paramilitary volunteer battalion fighting against Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, is planning more operations inside Russia, according to a spokesman.

“There will be a further surprise in the next month or so,” Maximillian Andronnikov, who goes by the name Caesar, told British Sunday newspaper The Observer. “It will be our third operation.”

After that, he said, there will be a fourth and a fifth. “We have ambitious plans. We want to free all our territory,” he added.

The Freedom of Russia Legion consists of Russian nationalists, who are fighting on the side of Ukraine in the war, which started February 22, 2022.

In May and June, fighters from the legion together with a group called the Russian Volunteer Corps were involved in attacks in the Russian border region of Belgorod near Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, such operations are intended to liberate the area from Putin’s regime. The government in Kiev says it has nothing to do with these attacks.

But Ukraine appears to be retaliating inside Russia by other means.

Russia said its air defences shot down Ukrainian missiles in the Rostov and Bryansk areas as well as over the Crimean Peninsula.

Buildings in the Rostov area were damaged by falling missile fragments, Governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram. No one was hurt.

Sergey Aksyonov, head of Russian-occupied Crimea, reported that a cruise missile was shot down in the Kerch region on the peninsula. There was no damage and no injuries reported. Russia illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Meanwhile, after Russian shelling of the eastern Ukrainian town of Lyman on Saturday, the number of dead has risen to at least nine, the Ukrainian authorities reported on Sunday.

Also in The Observer interview, Andronnikov said he sees Putin as weakened after the short-lived uprising by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner group in late June.

According to The Observer, he expects Putin’s government to collapse by the end of 2024. He says there is discontent in the Russian army because many soldiers who joined the military for financial reasons have not been paid: “There’s a huge problem with money,” he said.

In Washington, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that the Wagner group and Prigozhin remained a threat to Putin.

Allowing Prigozhin and 25,000 Wagner fighters apparent full freedom of movement in Russia “shows that Putin has either remarkable (and unwarranted) confidence in their renewed loyalty, desperation to lure as many as possible to his side, or an inability to take action against them,” the ISW said.

It noted that the status of the deal between Putin and Prigozhin remained unclear and could be in flux.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s statement last week that Wagner forces were not in Belarus contradicted earlier reports that Wagner fighters were being incorporated into the Russian military, standing down or moving to Belarus, it said.

The implications of the Wagner rebellion remained unclear, “but Ukraine has already benefited from the rebellion and may gain further benefits,” the ISW said.

In London, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that Russian state media “were almost certainly initially surprised by the mutiny and were not prepared.”

The row over the United States agreeing to send cluster munitions to help Ukraine repel the Russian invaders looks to be abating, even if Germany joined Spain and Britain in signalling it was not in favour of using such explosives.

Cluster munitions burst in the air over the target, scattering or releasing many small explosive devices known as submunitions. A significant percentage of the explosive devices are often duds and can be dangerous years after they are dropped.

But German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier believes his country must accept the US decision.

“In the current situation, we cannot get in the way of the United States,” he told broadcaster ZDF.

Steinmeier pointed out that he signed the international treaty banning cluster munitions in Oslo in 2008 as German foreign minister.

“I am biased there,” he added. Russia has allegedly used cluster munitions in Ukraine.

Steinmeier, who as Angela Merkel’s foreign minister tried to engage Russia, said that conclusions must now be drawn for the future following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“And that means, unfortunately, that security in Europe in the future will no longer be joint security with Russia, but rather we will protect ourselves from each other – with immense expenditure on our defence budgets in order to organize better protection for Europe, for the (NATO) alliance and better protection for our own population in Germany.”